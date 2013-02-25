STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index gains 0.26 percent and the broader NSE
index up 0.23 percent, led by a gains in technology stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1
basis point to 7.79 percent with some dealers expecting the
central bank to announce an open market operation this week to
ease liquidity tightness.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar versus its
previous close of 54.175/185, on hopes of foreign fund inflows
related to the recently held debt limit auction for foreigners.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.22 percent while
the 1-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent at the start of a new
reserves reporting week.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)