STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.61 percent and the broader NSE index 0.64 percent lower, with rate sensitive stocks falling as traders lighten positions ahead of the federal budget and expiry of February derivative contracts on Feb. 28. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.79 percent after the central bank announces another round of bond purchase and on the back of a global risk-off due to the Italy parliament deadlock. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.04/05 per dollar compared with its previous close of 53.8650/8750 on the back of a global risk-off and month-end dollar demand from oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 4 basis points at 7.19 percent while the 1-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at its previous close of 7.85/7.90 percent with demand remaining firm at the start of a new reserves reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)