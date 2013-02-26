BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 1.08 percent and the broader NSE index 1.06 percent lower, on widespread profit-taking in blue chips such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors ahead of the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.80 percent on the back of a global risk-off due to the Italy parliament deadlock. The central bank on Monday announced another round of bond purchase. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.15/16 per dollar compared with its previous close of 53.8650/8750, tracking fall in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.18 percent while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.85/7.90 percent with demand remaining firm at the start of a new reserves reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.