STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 1.08 percent and the broader NSE index 1.06 percent lower, on widespread profit-taking in blue chips such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors ahead of the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.80 percent on the back of a global risk-off due to the Italy parliament deadlock. The central bank on Monday announced another round of bond purchase. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.15/16 per dollar compared with its previous close of 53.8650/8750, tracking fall in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.18 percent while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.85/7.90 percent with demand remaining firm at the start of a new reserves reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)