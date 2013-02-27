STOCKS
India's BSE index up 0.46 percent and the broader NSE index
0.38 percent higher, as recent underperformers such as ICICI
Bank and HDFC gained following global cues
and ahead of the budget.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased 1 basis point
(bp) to 7.81 percent as brent crude oil falls to a one-month
low.
RUPEE
The rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar compared with its
previous close of 54.09/10, on the back of a recovery in risk
assets regionally.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year OIS unmoved at 7.19 percent
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.95 percent from last
close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)