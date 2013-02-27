STOCKS
India's BSE index ends up 0.72 percent at 19,152.41 and the
broader NSE index closes 0.62 percent higher at 5,796.90,
rebounding from three-month lows hit in the previous session, as
recent blue-chip underperformers such as Larsen & Toubro recover
on value buying a day ahead of the federal budget for 2013-14.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 2 basis
points (bps) at 7.80 percent after an economic survey indicates
the government is likely to hit its fiscal deficit target for
the year, providing scope for further monetary easing.
RUPEE
The rupee ends stronger at 53.86/87 per dollar compared with
its previous close of 54.09/10, tracking gains in domestic
shares and on optimism ahead of the budget on Thursday. But the
unit comes off the day's high of 53.63, due to month-end oil and
defence related dollar demand.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year OIS closes down 1 bp at 7.18
percent while the one-year rate drops 2 bps to 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate closes at 7.80/7.90 percent from
last close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
