STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index 0.22 percent higher, with investors looking to buy bargains after they were over-sold post the budget in the previous session. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.85 percent after the October-December growth data released post market hours on Thursday came in sharply below market expectations raising hopes of a rate cut by the central bank in March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.62/63 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.36/37, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies and the euro but the rupee recovered from a 1-1/2 month low of 54.73, reached in opening deals, as the finance minister clarified on the tax residency certificate for foreign investors. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.20 percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent little changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)