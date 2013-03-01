STOCKS
India's BSE index up 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index
0.41 percent higher, with investors looking to buy bargains
after they were over-sold post the budget in the previous
session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.86 percent after the October-December growth data released
post market hours on Thursday came in sharply below market
expectations, raising hopes of a rate cut by the central bank in
March.
RUPEE
The rupee weaker at 54.48/49 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.36/37, tracking losses in most other Asian
currencies and the euro. However, the rupee recovered from a
1-1/2 month low of 54.73, reached in opening deals, as the
finance minister clarified on the tax residency certificate for
foreign investors.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.20
percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent against its
previous close of 7.75/7.85.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)