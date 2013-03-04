STOCKS
India's BSE index is down 0.56 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.71 percent lower, tracking losses in Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.89 percent, helped by an easing in crude prices and
risk-off sentiment.
RUPEE
The rupee weaker at 55.10/11 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.90/91, hitting a near two-month low tracking losses
in most Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.19
percent while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, higher
than Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)