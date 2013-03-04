STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ends down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE
index closes 0.37 percent lower, as global risk aversion sparked
broad-based selling in domestic blue chips, including in Larsen
& Toubro and Maruti Suzuki, at a time when sentiment is already
weak.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.89 percent, recovering from a sell-off that traders
saw as excessive after the release of higher-than-expected
borrowing target last week, with markets supported by hopes the
central bank will cut interest rates later this month.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ends marginally stronger at 54.86/87 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.90/91, after hitting its lowest
level in nearly two months earlier in the session.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.19
percent while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent, easing
further from Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)