STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares posted their biggest daily percentage gains this year on growing hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later this month, which boosted rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors. The benchmark BSE index closed higher 1.4 percent, the broader NSE index ended up 1.5 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.87 percent, after trading in a narrow 2-bps band through the day. Trading volumes continued to be lower than the average 236.35 billion rupees. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at 54.92/93 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.86/87 on Monday. The unit had touched an intraday high of 54.61, primarily driven by sharp gains in stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year and the five-year OIS rates ended flat 7.57 percent and 7.19 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent, moving back towards the repo rate after easing to 7.00/7.10 percent on Monday. (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)