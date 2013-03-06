STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.5 percent while the broader NSE index is higher 0.49 percent, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro and technology shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.85 percent on improvement in cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.80/81 versus its previous close of 54.92/93 per dollar, tracking a risk-on mood in the global market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate is steady at 7.57 percent and the five-year OIS rate is flat at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is almost steady at 7.75/7.80 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)