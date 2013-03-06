STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends 0.57 percent higher while the broader NSE index closes up 0.59 percent, as hopes about the U.S. economy and a weakening rupee boosted software services exporters, while Larsen & Toubro gained after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy." GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.86 percent on improvement in cash conditions. Dealers are awaiting key macro data next week ahead of the March 19 RBI review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.7150/7250 versus its previous close of 54.92/93 per dollar, as a global risk rally boosted Asian currencies and shares, but persistent dollar demand from oil firms prevented sharper gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.56 percent and the five-year OIS rate 1 bp higher at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus Tuesday close of 7.70/7.75 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)