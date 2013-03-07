STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.04 percent while the broader NSE index
fell by 0.05 percent, with recent outperformers like Reliance
Industries and Tata Motors falling.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.85 percent on the back of a drop in global crude oil prices
and amid improving cash conditions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.81/82 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250 as the rally in
global risk assets halts ahead of central bank policy decisions
in Japan, Britain and the euro zone later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.57 percent and
the five-year OIS rate steady at 7.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus its
Wednesday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)