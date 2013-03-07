STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index and the broader NSE index flat, with recent
outperformers like Reliance Industries and Tata Motors down,
while tech shares gain.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent, helped by some easing in
global crude prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.67/68 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250. Rate decisions
by central banks in Japan, Britain and the euro zone due later
in the day will be watched for further direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.57 percent and
the five-year OIS rate steady at 7.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its
Wednesday close of 7.85/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)