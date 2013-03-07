STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ended 0.84 percent higher and the broader NSE
index closed 0.77 percent up. Shares rose to their highest level
in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as technology stocks such as Tata
Consultancy Services gained on expectations of
improving sector earnings this year, especially in the United
States.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
7.86 percent, with focus shifting to key inflation data next
week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.56/57 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250, as dollar
selling by foreign banks and a late recovery in the domestic
sharemarket boosted sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.58
percent and the five-year OIS rate 1 basis point
higher at 7.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its
Wednesday close of 7.85/7.90 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)