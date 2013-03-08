STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.74 percent and the broader NSE index 0.78 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, with focus shifting to key inflation data next week. Traders say some banks which need to meet their mandatory bond holding requirement are being seen buying bonds amid lack of fresh debt supply. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.49/50 per dollar compared to its previous close of 54.56/57 tracking gains in the euro after the ECB held rates steady and on hopes for dollar inflows towards stake sale in RCF later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate steady at 7.58 percent while the five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent compared to 7.80/7.85 percent on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)