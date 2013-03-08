STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index 0.63
percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points at 7.84 percent, with focus shifting to key
inflation data next week. Traders say some banks, which need to
meet their mandatory bond holding requirement, are seen buying
bonds amid a lack of fresh debt supply.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.45/46 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 54.56/57, tracking
gains in the euro after the ECB held rates steady and on hopes
of dollar inflows towards the stake sale in Rashtriya Chemicals
and Fertilizers later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.56 percent while
the five-year OIS rate is 1 basis point higher at 7.22 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate steady at 7.80/7.85 percent
compared with Thursday's close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishk Vishnoi)