STOCKS
The BSE index up 1.39 percent and the broader NSE index 1.41
percent higher, as lenders such as HDFC Bank gained on
growing expectations the central bank will cut interest rates,
while energy stocks advanced as the government sought to spend
more on oil subsidies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points at 7.84 percent, after a report said the fiscal
first-half government borrowing may be lower than expected, with
growing hopes of a rate cut by the central bank at its upcoming
review.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 54.2850/2950 per dlr vs
54.56/57 on Thursday, its highest in more than a week, after
gaining for a third consecutive session on Friday, helped by
dollar sales by custodian banks and gains in the euro.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The one-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.55 percent while
the five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.22 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent from
7.80/7.85 percent at Thursday's close.
