STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 1.39 percent and the broader NSE index 1.41 percent higher, as lenders such as HDFC Bank gained on growing expectations the central bank will cut interest rates, while energy stocks advanced as the government sought to spend more on oil subsidies. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, after a report said the fiscal first-half government borrowing may be lower than expected, with growing hopes of a rate cut by the central bank at its upcoming review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.2850/2950 per dlr vs 54.56/57 on Thursday, its highest in more than a week, after gaining for a third consecutive session on Friday, helped by dollar sales by custodian banks and gains in the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.55 percent while the five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent from 7.80/7.85 percent at Thursday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)