Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.9 percent and the broader NSE index 1 percent lower, in line with an emerging markets sell-off after strong US jobs data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 7.57 percent as the rupee slumps to record low, spurring concerns that foreign fund outflows will continue from the debt markets. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee falls to a record low of 61.21 to a dollar on fears that India will be among the worst hit among emerging markets as and when the Federal Reserve begins to taper off its bond purchase programme. It had closed at 60.225/235 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 8 basis points to 7.62 percent while the one-year rate is 4 basis points higher at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 6.70/6.75 percent versus Friday's close at 6.60/6.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.53 per share to shareholders for 2016
FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind