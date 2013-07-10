STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.09 percent higher, with caution
prevailing ahead of April-June earnings, the U.S. Federal
Reserve's June policy minutes and Chairman Ben Bernanke
comments.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.53
percent as the central bank takes steps to support the rupee.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 60.12/13 versus its
previous close of 60.14/15. It earlier gained to 59.95 on RBI's
move to allow dollar buying by oil firms from a single bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The five-year OIS rate down 8 bps at 7.49 percent, while the
one-year rate 6 bps lower at 7.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.10/7.15 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)