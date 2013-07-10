STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.09 percent higher, with caution prevailing ahead of April-June earnings, the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy minutes and Chairman Ben Bernanke comments. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.53 percent as the central bank takes steps to support the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 60.12/13 versus its previous close of 60.14/15. It earlier gained to 59.95 on RBI's move to allow dollar buying by oil firms from a single bank. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate down 8 bps at 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate 6 bps lower at 7.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)