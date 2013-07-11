BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 2.03 percent, while the broader NSE index 2.07 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian stock markets after seemingly dovish comments from the Federal Reserve chairman. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at 7.45 percent on the back of Fed chief's comments. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.73/75 per dollar compared to its Wednesday's close of 59.66/67, on higher importer demand for dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/25 percent compared with its Wednesday's close of 6.80/7.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.