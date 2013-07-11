STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 1.98 percent, while the broader NSE index 2.04 percent higher, to their highest in around 1-1/2 months as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank staged a broad recovery from recent falls. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.47 percent on hopes that inflows will continue in debt after the Fed hinted at continuing its stimulus. Bonds were however hurt by comment from the central bank governor that inflation remains high. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee slightly weaker at 59.675/685 per dollar compared to its Wednesday's close of 59.66/67, on higher importer demand for dollars. It rose to 59.32 in session on Bernanke's comments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.45 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 bps at 7.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/30 percent compared with its Wednesday's close of 6.80/7.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)