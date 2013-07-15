STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.37 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.35 percent higher, tracking higher Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.56 percent, after June wholesale price inflation data comes in line with expectations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee off intra-day lows at 59.92/94 per dollar compared with its Friday close of 59.56/57, after June wholesale price inflation data comes in line with expectations. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 11 bps at 7.60 percent, while the one-year rate rises 6 bps to 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with its Friday close of 7.10/20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)