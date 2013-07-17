STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.32 percent, as shares in firms such as Reliance Communications Ltd gained a day after India approved raising the foreign investment limit in a broad swathe of industries to attract capital inflows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's most traded 10-year bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 8.27 percent as dealers are disappointed with the choice of papers at the open market operation sale. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.21/23 per dollar from Tuesday's close of 59.31/32 per dollar as the government eased rules for foreign investment, adding to measures taken by the central bank to suck out rupee liquidity. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate at 8.08 percent compared with 8.09 percent at its last close, while the one-year rate is at 8.60 percent from 8.76 percent on Tuesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent from its last close of 6.20/6.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)