STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent and the broader
NSE index up 0.32 percent, as shares in firms such as Reliance
Communications Ltd gained a day after India approved
raising the foreign investment limit in a broad swathe of
industries to attract capital inflows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's most traded 10-year bond yield jumped 10 basis
points to 8.27 percent as dealers are disappointed with the
choice of papers at the open market operation sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 59.21/23 per dollar from
Tuesday's close of 59.31/32 per dollar as the government eased
rules for foreign investment, adding to measures taken by the
central bank to suck out rupee liquidity.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The five-year OIS rate at 8.08 percent compared with 8.09
percent at its last close, while the one-year rate is at 8.60
percent from 8.76 percent on Tuesday.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent from its last close
of 6.20/6.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)