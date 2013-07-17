STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index closed up 0.49 percent and the
broader NSE index rose 0.3 percent, as consumer goods shares
such as Hindustan Unilever surged to record highs benefitting
from their more defensive nature in an uncertain market
environment and from confidence about their growth prospects.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian government bond yields fell, pulling back after a
surge in the previous session, as the central bank rejected all
bids at its 120 billion rupee treasury bills sale in an
indication it was not comfortable with the high yields demanded
by investors. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis
points lower at 8.05 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee posted slight falls on Wednesday as
continued dollar demand from importers eroded early gains from
the government's decision to relax foreign direct investment
rules in various sectors. The partially convertible rupee closed
at 59.34/35 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 59.31/32.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 3 bps at 8.12
percent, while the one-year rate dropped 4 bps to 8.72 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent compared with its
last close of 6.20/6.30 percent.
