STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index closed up 0.49 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.3 percent, as consumer goods shares such as Hindustan Unilever surged to record highs benefitting from their more defensive nature in an uncertain market environment and from confidence about their growth prospects. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond yields fell, pulling back after a surge in the previous session, as the central bank rejected all bids at its 120 billion rupee treasury bills sale in an indication it was not comfortable with the high yields demanded by investors. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 8.05 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee posted slight falls on Wednesday as continued dollar demand from importers eroded early gains from the government's decision to relax foreign direct investment rules in various sectors. The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.34/35 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 59.31/32. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 3 bps at 8.12 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 4 bps to 8.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent compared with its last close of 6.20/6.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)