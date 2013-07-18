STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.90 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 1.08 percent, to close at their highest in 1-1/2 months after Axis Bank surged on better-than-expected June-quarter results, sparking a rally in other banking stocks as well. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 7.99 percent after the central bank raised only a fifth of what it had set out to via its open market sale of bonds. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 59.67/68 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.34/35 on dollar demand from companies and importers and is now close to wiping out the gains it notched up since the central bank's unexpected measures to shore up the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate ended down 12 bps at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 13 bps to 8.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 6.25/6.30 percent compared with its last close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)