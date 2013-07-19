STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.32 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.09 percent, after shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped, cheering April-June earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.01 percent ahead of a bond auction that will be a key signal to whether the central bank's steps aimed at keeping rupee liquidity tight are working. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 59.80/81 per dollar from Thursday's close of 59.67/68 on fears that the RBI's steps to stabilize the rupee by reducing cash may fail. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate higher 5 bps at 8.05 percent, while the one-year rate rose 5 bps to 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent from Thursday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)