STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.11 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.15 percent, after rising earlier to their highest intraday level in nearly two months as HDFC fell on lower-than-expected June quarter earnings while blue chips such as Sun Pharma declined on profit-booking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 5 basis points at 7.94 percent after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the country's measures to drain liquidity would be temporary and on reports that a sovereign bond issuance was being considered. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 59.35/36 per dollar from Thursday's close of 59.67/68 after the central bank was rumoured intervening late in the session to support a currency that had floundered and been on the verge of wiping out all gains since policymakers' measures to drain liquidity. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate ended up 2 bps at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 2 bps to 8.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 6.25/6.35 percent from Thursday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)