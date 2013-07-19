BRIEF-Comcast NBCUniversal to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.11 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.15 percent, after rising earlier to their highest intraday level in nearly two months as HDFC fell on lower-than-expected June quarter earnings while blue chips such as Sun Pharma declined on profit-booking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 5 basis points at 7.94 percent after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the country's measures to drain liquidity would be temporary and on reports that a sovereign bond issuance was being considered. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 59.35/36 per dollar from Thursday's close of 59.67/68 after the central bank was rumoured intervening late in the session to support a currency that had floundered and been on the verge of wiping out all gains since policymakers' measures to drain liquidity. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate ended up 2 bps at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 2 bps to 8.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 6.25/6.35 percent from Thursday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co's wealth management business said on Tuesday it would launch its new robo-adviser Intuitive Investor later this year in a bid to develop a new revenue stream from existing Millennial customers who may be looking to open their first investment account in a crowded online market.
DUBLIN, Feb 28 Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Cyril Roux, who has overseen financial regulation at the bank since 2013, will leave his post in April to join the private sector, the central bank said on Tuesday.