BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
STOCKS ----------------------- India's shares fell on Wednesday as lenders slumped after the central bank further tightened cash conditions to shore up the rupee. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.04 percent, while the broader NSE index closed down 1.44 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond yields rose to their highest in a year and near-end swap rates surged to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis after the central bank further squeezed cash conditions as part of its defence of the beleaguered rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 25 basis points higher at 8.42 percent. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly a month as the central bank's renewed efforts to shore up the currency by tightening cash conditions began to yield results. The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.13/14 per dollar compared with 59.76/77 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 25 bps at 8.43 percent. The one-year rate rose 58 bps to 9.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent, up from 6.50/6.55 percent at its last close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales