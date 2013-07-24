STOCKS ----------------------- India's shares fell on Wednesday as lenders slumped after the central bank further tightened cash conditions to shore up the rupee. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.04 percent, while the broader NSE index closed down 1.44 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond yields rose to their highest in a year and near-end swap rates surged to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis after the central bank further squeezed cash conditions as part of its defence of the beleaguered rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 25 basis points higher at 8.42 percent. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly a month as the central bank's renewed efforts to shore up the currency by tightening cash conditions began to yield results. The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.13/14 per dollar compared with 59.76/77 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 25 bps at 8.43 percent. The one-year rate rose 58 bps to 9.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent, up from 6.50/6.55 percent at its last close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)