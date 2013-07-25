STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index down 0.05 percent and the broader
NSE index also down 0.14 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares
and as traders await more clarity on the central bank's monetary
stance.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.43
percent ahead of the sale of 60 billion rupees of cash
management bills.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.35/36 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.13/14, tracking weakness in
most Asian shares and currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 6 bps at 8.49 percent,
while the one-year rate rises 8 bps to 9.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent compared with its
close of 7.00/7.10 percent on Wednesday.
----------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)