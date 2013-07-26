STOCKS
India's main share index up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE
index was also 0.28 percent higher, tracking gains in other
Asian sharemarkets and at the start of a new derivatives
contract.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 9 basis points (bps) lower
at 8.10 percent, tracking the rupee but further gains would be
limited ahead of the sale of 150 billion rupees of bonds later
in the day.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 58.71/72 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.11/12 on the back of the
chief economic adviser's comments, while gains in the euro and
other Asian currencies also aid.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year OIS rate 6 bps lower at 8.22
percent, while the one-year rate down 8 bps at 9.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 10.20/10.30 percent compared with its
close of 6.25/6.30 percent as demand higher on the last day of
the reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)