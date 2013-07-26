STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index down 0.29 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.36 percent, marking their first weekly fall in
five as Hindustan Unilever slumped after its June-quarter sales
missed forecast, while banks such as HDFC Bank fell on caution
ahead of the central bank's policy review next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps) lower
at 8.16 percent as the central bank's steps to further tighten
cash to curb rupee speculation showed high short-term rates were
here to stay.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.04/05 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.11/12 as the central bank's
measures to drain liquidity shore up the currency, but gave up
most gains as sustained dollar demand from importers to meet
month-end import commitments weighed.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate unchanged at 8.28 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 9.30 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.75/10.00 percent against Thursday's
close of 6.25/6.30 percent on higher demand on the last day of
the reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)