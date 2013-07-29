STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index down 0.17 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.29 percent, with Hindustan Unilever falling
after rating downgrades.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to
8.13 percent as cash rates retreat from the day's highs. Earlier
in the session, bond yields had risen as much as 5 bps on
expectations cash rates could rise above the central bank's
emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.30/32 per
dollar against 59.04/05 last close on month-end dollar demand
from importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate 6 bps lower at 8.22
percent, while the one-year rate 14 bps down at 9.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.15/10.25 percent against Friday's
close of 9.75/10.00 percent as the higher daily cash reserve
ratio maintenance as mandated by the central bank kicks in.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)