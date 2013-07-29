STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index down 0.78 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.93 percent, for a fourth consecutive session
on Monday to their lowest in more than two weeks as Hindustan
Unilever dropped after brokerage downgrades, while interest
rate-sensitive stocks fell ahead of the central bank's policy
review.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to
8.13 percent for a third straight session on Monday as cash
conditions did not tighten as much as feared following the
recent measures by the central bank to defend the weak rupee by
draining cash.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.4150/4250 per
dollar against 59.04/05 last close on the back of dollar demand
from oil importers and caution ahead of a central bank policy
review that may yield cues about its stance after recent
measures to defend the currency.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 bps higher at 8.30
percent, while the one-year rate 5 bps down at 9.25 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.00/10.15 percent against Friday's
close of 9.75/10.00 percent as the higher daily cash reserve
ratio maintenance as mandated by the central bank kicks in.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)