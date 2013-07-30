STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index down 0.61 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.68 percent lower, after the central bank left
interest rates unchanged at its policy review.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drop 9 basis points to
8.04 percent after the central bank left both interest rates and
the cash reserve ratio on hold at its policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee close to erasing all gains
since the central bank started tightening cash on July 15. The
rupees is at 59.81/83 vesrus Monday's close of 59.415/425 per
dollar. Dealers say the absence of stronger measures such as a
repo rate hike at the RBI's policy review leading to rupee
weakness amid doubts about how long the RBI can sustain its
steps.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate is 4 bps lower at 8.26
percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp down at 9.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent against Monday's
close of 10.00/10.15 percent, closely tracking the central
bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)