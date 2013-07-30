STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ends down 1.25 percent at 19,348.34 while the broader NSE index closes 1.31 percent lower at 5,755.05, with the NSE wiping out all gains made so far this month, after the rupee slumped below the key psychological level of 60 to the dollar, hitting oil importers such as Hindustan Petroleum. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ends up 12 basis points (bps) at 8.25 percent as the rupee tumbled below the key psychological level of 60 to the dollar, raising concerns that the central bank could announce additional measures to support the currency. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 60.47/48 per dollar, compared with its close of 59.4150/4250, posting its biggest single-day fall in a month, as the central bank kept interest rates on hold and refrained from announcing any additional steps to defend the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate ends up 9 bps at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate closes 22 bps higher at 9.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 9.00/9.10 percent, compared with Monday's close of 10.00/10.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)