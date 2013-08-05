Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.02 percent, while the broader NSE index lower 0.12 percent. Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gains 11.5 percent in volatile trading after slumping 73 percent over the previous two sessions. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark bond yield falls 12 basis points to 8.16 percent after U.S. Treasury yields ease on jobs data. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 60.85/86 to the dollar from its Friday close of 60.10/11 after U.S. jobs data was seen making the Federal Reserve more cautious about rolling back its economic stimulus soon. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 10 bps at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate 11 bps lower at 9.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/9.00 percent versus Friday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.