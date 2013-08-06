STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.84 percent and the broader NSE index 1 percent lower, tracking a record low rupee and weak Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 8.24 percent tailing weak sentiments for the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell to a record low, showing the month-old cash tightening steps from the central bank have so far failed to prop up the currency. The unit at 61.41/45 per dollar from its Monday's close of 60.88/89. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate at 8.42 percent from 8.34 percent at Monday's close, while the one-year rate is at 9.18 percent from 9.11 percent at its last close. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.45/8.55 percent from Monday's close of 9.20/9.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)