STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.43 percent and the broader NSE index 1.65 percent lower, tracking a record low rupee and weak Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark bond yield up 10 basis points (bps) at 8.30 percent tailing weak sentiments for the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell to a record low, showing the month-old cash tightening steps from the central bank have so far failed to prop up the currency. The unit is at 61.75/77 per dollar compared with its Monday's close of 60.88/89. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 15 bps at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate higher 19 bps at 9.30 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.50/8.60 percent from Monday's close of 9.20/9.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)