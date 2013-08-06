STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended 2.34 percent lower and the broader NSE index dropped 2.52 percent, as lenders such as Yes Bank Ltd fell on fears that the central bank would announce new cash-draining measures to defend the rupee which hit a record low. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.20 percent on hopes that the government will soon announce steps to reduce its record current account deficit. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee pulled off a record low after the central bank's intervention, while the appointment of Raghuram Rajan as RBI governor also raised hopes for a change in policy on currency management. The unit closed at 60.77/78 per dollar compared with its Monday close of 60.88/89. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 5 bps at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate higher 10 bps at 9.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 10.00/10.25 percent from Monday's close of 9.20/9.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)