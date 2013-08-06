STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended 2.34 percent lower and the
broader NSE index dropped 2.52 percent, as lenders such as Yes
Bank Ltd fell on fears that the central bank would
announce new cash-draining measures to defend the rupee which
hit a record low.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.20 percent
on hopes that the government will soon announce steps to reduce
its record current account deficit.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee pulled off a record low after the central
bank's intervention, while the appointment of Raghuram Rajan as
RBI governor also raised hopes for a change in policy on
currency management. The unit closed at 60.77/78 per dollar
compared with its Monday close of 60.88/89.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 5 bps
at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate higher 10 bps at 9.21
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 10.00/10.25 percent from
Monday's close of 9.20/9.25 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)