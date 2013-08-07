BRIEF-Solvesta says loss of more than half of share capital occured
* Said on Thursday a loss of more than half of the company's share capital as at 31 December 2016 occured
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index 0.64 percent lower and the broader NSE index 0.71 percent down, tracking lower regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 8.19 percent on expectations that the government would soon announce more steps to aid inflows. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.18/19 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 60.77/78, tracking losses in regional share markets and currencies while dollar demand from domestic importers also weighing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate unchanged at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 basis point at 9.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 9.75/9.80 percent from its last close of 10.00/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's central bank chief on Friday said the bank will meet on Saturday to discuss any market impact from the Constitutional Court's ruling removing the president, and vowed to stabilize markets if needed.
* Signed agreement to acquire property Tranbodarne 13 in Södermalm in Stockholm