STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index 0.35 percent higher and the broader NSE index up 0.32 percent on bargain-buying in select stocks after the sharp falls in the previous session. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.17 percent on expectations that the government would soon announce more steps to aid dollar inflows. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker but trims most losses to trade at 61.12/13 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 60.77/78, as Bloomberg TV reports the government may consider allowing companies to refinance local debt via external commercial borrowings. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 2 bps at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate up 9 bps at 9.30 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 10.15/10.20 percent from its last close of 10.00/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)