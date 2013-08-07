STOCKS
Indian shares retreated for a second straight session on
Wednesday as drugmaker Lupin slumped after domestic revenue
fell, while Tata Motors was hit after reporting a 23 percent
drop in quarterly profit. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.36
percent, while the broader NSE index dropped 0.42 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian government bonds rose on media reports the government
will ease overseas borrowing rules for companies and banks to
help prop up a currency that hit a record low on Tuesday. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 6 basis points lower at 8.14
percent.
RUPEE
Indian rupee fell to within striking distance of a record
low, as dealers waited for word from policymakers on steps to
boost inflows and prop up the battered currency. The rupee
closed at 61.30/31 against the dollar versus Tuesday's close of
60.77/78.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed
up 1 bp at 8.40 percent. The one-year rate ended up 6 bps at
9.27 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 10.20/10.25 percent from its
last close of 10.00/10.25 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)