STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index falls 0.08 percent, while the
broader NSE index drops 0.01 percent in choppy trading. Tata
Motors gains 3 percent on hopes of higher Jaguar Land Rover
sales.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at
8.17 percent ahead of a 150 billion rupee bond sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 61.23/24 against the dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 61.30/31, helped by gains in regional risk
assets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2
bps at 8.38 percent. The one-year rate 1 bp higher at 9.28
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 10.25/10.40 percent from its
last close of 10.20/10.25 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)