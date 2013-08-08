STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index gains 0.53 percent, while the
broader NSE index up 0.65 percent as blue chips such as Tata
Motors Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
advance.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at
8.17 percent ahead of a 150 billion rupee bond sale.
RUPEE
The rupee stronger at 60.99/61.03 against the dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 61.30/31, as exporters step up sales of the
greenback on expectations the central bank will prevent further
large gains in the pair.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 6
bps at 8.34 percent. The one-year rate 4 bps lower at 9.23
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate unchanged at 10.20/10.25 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)