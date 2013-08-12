STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.33 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.17 percent, led by good earnings by pharma companies. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 10 basis points higher at 8.22 percent after the RBI further tightens cash with the sale of 220 billion rupees of cash management bills every week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is stronger at 60.59/60 against the dollar versus Thursday's close of 60.88/89, after the RBI further tightens cash to prop the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is 16 bps higher at 8.45 percent. The one-year rate 27 bps is higher at 9.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, higher than 10.10/10.20 percent close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)