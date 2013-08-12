STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.9 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.75 percent, as pharma stocks surge after posting higher than exepected earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 9 basis points higher at 8.21 percent after the RBI further tightens cash with the sale of 220 billion rupees of cash management bills every week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is stronger at 60.74/75 against the dollar versus Thursday's close of 60.88/89, after the RBI further tightens cash to prop the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is 14 bps higher at 8.43 percent. The one-year rate 31 bps is higher at 9.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, higher than 10.10/10.20 percent close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)