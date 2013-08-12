STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Monday with defensive stocks such as ITC rising on HSBC's upgrade, while Sun Pharma surged after its adjusted June-quarter profit beat estimates. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.84 percent while the broader NSE index also gained 0.84 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds fell the most in more than a week on Monday after the government's proposals to lower the current account deficit were seen lacking in specifics and after the central bank last week announced additional steps to drain cash. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 18 basis points higher at 8.30 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weakened on Monday despite the central bank's third round of cash tightening measures announced last week after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's measures to contain the current account deficit were seen lacking specifics. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.2750/2850 per dollar compared with 60.88/89 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 23 bps higher at 8.52 percent. The 1-year rate ended 47 bps up at 9.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 10.25/10.30 percent, higher than its 10.10/10.20 percent close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)