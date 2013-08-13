BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment expects increase by not less than 20% in FY profit attributable
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gains 0.32 percent while the broader NSE index rises 0.26 percent as technology shares gain tracking weakness in the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.37 percent tracking the weak rupee which was heading towards its record low of 61.80, despite the additional measures announced by the government late on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.58/59 per dollar compared to its Monday's close of 61.2750/2850 as contraction in the June factory output hurts sentiment while the government's additional measures fail to give confidence to the market which remains skeptical of the country's abilitity to attract foreign fund inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 10 bps higher at 8.62 percent. The 1-year rate 7 bps up at 9.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent higher than its close of 10.25/10.30 percent as demand is stronger in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* Audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB group and company amounted to 1.2 million euros
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a better-than-expected 51 percent rise 2016 net profit, thanks to a recovery in the world's biggest gambling hub, and forecast double-digit gaming revenue growth for this year.