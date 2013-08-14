STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent, while the broader
NSE index also gains 0.3 percent. Traders awaiting the wholesale
price data for further direction.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.47
percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. Traders will watch the
wholesale price inflation data due around noon for further
direction.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.55/56 per dollar,
weaker than its Tuesday's close of 61.19/20 on the back of heavy
demand from importers with the rupee measures announced so far
failing to have a large impact.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 9 bps
higher at 8.68 percent. The one-year rate up 4 bps at 9.66
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's two-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, unchanged
from Tuesday close, as demand remains strong in the first week
of the two-week reporting cycle.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)